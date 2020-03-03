ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Child Services is stepping up its efforts to prevent the number of child deaths from abuse or neglect in Madison County, according to Ashley Krumbaugh, director of the local office.
In 2018, Madison County reported the death of five children from abuse or neglect which was only surpassed by the eight child deaths that year in Lake County.
Krumbaugh said 2018 was a tough year and, because of the tragedies, steps have been taken to eliminate a repeat of that number.
She spoke Tuesday to the Anderson Noon Exchange Club at Art’s Pizza on Broadway telling those in attendance that the Madison County office had 695 active Children in Need of Services (CHINS) cases at the end of January.
Krumbaugh said 30% of the CHINS cases are in-home, which requires parents to participate in services.
“The state has increased the number of supervisors,” Krumbaugh said. “They added two district managers and two special investigators with at least 10 years experience in law enforcement.”
The local office has 68 family case managers and the state average for caseloads is 17.
Krumbaugh said Madison County is part of a grant from the federal government awarded to the Indiana University School of Social Work in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Child Services.
She said the grant is designed to strengthen the preventative services that will be available in the county and try to determine why people are calling the state’s child abuse and neglect hot line.
“This is a needs assessment year,” Krumbaugh said. “As part of the grant there are mandated site visits to other communities that have received the grants.”
She said under consideration for Madison County is to establish one location to provide the information on prevention of abuse and neglect.
Madison County was added to a study being undertaken by the Indiana Department of Health to study all causes of child deaths from 2014 through 2018, Krumbaugh said.
“We have to complete the review by October,” she said. “We will be reviewing all child deaths in Madison County and working with local law enforcement.
“We want to prevent children from dying,” Krumbaugh said. “We’re looking for gaps in the system. Child safety is a priority.”
Krumbaugh said every adult in Indiana is mandated to report potential child abuse or neglect and encouraged people to call the hot line at 800-800-5556.
She said the callers remain anonymous.
Krumbaugh said the callers are asked to provide information about a child, such as who they are calling about, date of birth, where they live, parent’s name and any injuries that have been observed.
“We want to know as much information as possible before sending in a case manager for a visit,” Krumbaugh said. “Are there weapons or drugs in a house? Is there a criminal history or an adult with a violent temper?”
She said an assessment is required by the county where the abuse or neglect is reported.
Krumbaugh said there are three different levels of response by the agency.
“There is a two-hour response time if the child is in immediate danger,” she said. “A 24-hour response if there is any domestic violence or past history of physical or sexual abuse, and five days in the case of neglect.”
The agency has 45 days to complete the assessment and the Department of Child Services has the power to remove children from a home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.