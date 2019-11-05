ANDERSON — Area residents and elected officials will have the opportunity to discuss the jail overcrowding issue facing many of Indiana’s 92 counties.
The County Jail Overcrowding Task Force will conduct a public meeting from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at York Performance Hall on the Anderson University campus.
The task force, established this year by the General Assembly, is charged with conducting a statewide review of jail overcrowding to identify common reasons and possible local, regional and statewide solutions.
The task force is also studying the issue of reducing recidivism for convicted felons in county jails by offering programs that address mental health treatment, drug and alcohol treatment, education and other evidence-based approaches.
The task force is chaired by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David. State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, and state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Danville, are co-vice chairmen of the task force.
Gaskill said this is the third meeting of the task force, which conducted public hearings in French Lick and Valparaiso.
“We’re still gathering information and identifying the causes of overcrowding,” Gaskill said Monday. “There are not the same causes in every county.”
He said some counties are dealing with the housing of people convicted of a Level 6 felony and others have a problem with pretrial detainees.
“There is not going to be a one-size-fits-all,” Gaskill said. “We’re trying to develop solutions for local units of government to resolve the issues.”
Gaskill said Porter County is using an assessment of inmates who are awaiting trial. The assessment includes potential flight risk, stable employment and housing and no history of failing to appear for court hearings.
“I serve Madison, Delaware, and Henry counties, and all three have struggled with overcrowded jails for several years,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for local citizens and elected officials to participate in the conversation and to help the task force develop solutions.”
The task force will submit a report to Gov. Eric Holcomb, Chief Justice Loretta Rush, and the legislative council by Dec. 1.
Earlier this year the Madison County Council voted to discontinue discussions with Henry County on the possible construction of a regional jail.
