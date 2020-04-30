ANDERSON — Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he learned about the state launching a sheriff portal website in February and believes it will be beneficial to the public, especially for sheriff's departments in smaller counties that do not have websites.
The portal, located at www.in.gov/sheriffs, is a single resource for residents and businesses to locate information statewide and provides a map-based directory of all 92 county sheriffs, according to a press release from in.gov.
“Likely, we will have a link under the Madison County portion of the portal to take people directly to our website,” Mellinger said. “We’ll wait and see how robust the portal turns out to be.”
Steven Luce, executive director of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, said they hope to increase the number of online interactions through the portal and the modernization is “no doubt long overdue and needed.”
“The state’s online presence is our virtual welcome mat, and we want to ensure that businesses, residents and visitors alike have the tools they need to interact with their State of Indiana County Sheriff’s offices in a way that eliminates redundancy and improves usability and access for users in one place,” he said.
Mellinger said they contracted with the Council of Governments to revamp their current website in January.
“Within a few weeks you’ll see our website redone,” he said. “So far we like it.”
