Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.