INDIANAPOLIS – With a statewide stay-at-home order, the Department of Transportation is taking advantage of the reduced traffic and moving ahead with major construction projects.
More than $126 million in funding will be dispersed through the Community Crossings initiative to municipalities across the state, but with much less fanfare than previous years.
The 214 Indiana cities, counties and towns range in awarded amounts, which provides funding for construction projects, capped at $1 million.
“Funding for the Community Crossings program this year will be a little different, understandably, and rightfully so,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “There will be no award celebration (and) no ribbon cuttings.”
With the funds, 2,085 roads will be upgraded and another 11 bridges will be replaced or rehabilitated, according to INDOT commissioner Joe McGuinness.
INDOT said it would accept more applications for the next round of funding in July.
“More so now than ever, it is essential that we continue to provide a quality infrastructure network throughout the state,” McGuinness said. “Without it, food and medical supplies cannot get into the hands of the folks that need them.”
McGuinness said INDOT engineers had reported a 40% decrease in road traffic on weekdays and a 50% decrease in road traffic on weekends.
“Because of this, we are getting a jumpstart on our construction season and preparing to make additional closures,” McGuinness said.
Projects include the I-70 split in Marion County and construction on I-69 between Martinsville and Indianapolis.
McGuinness pleaded with drivers to slow down and protect road construction workers.
“I know we’re experiencing less traffic, but the speeds have increased considerable,” McGuinness said. “Please, slow down for the safety of all Hoosiers.”To see the full list of Community Crossings award, visit https://www.in.gov/indot/files/Community%20Crossings%202020-1%20Awards%20(1).pdf
