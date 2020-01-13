MUNCIE — A representative of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education will be the guest speaker for the next joint meeting of the Muncie branches of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters.
The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and wrap up no later than noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Motivate Our Minds, 2023 E. Highland Ave.
The topic of the discussion is “The State of Public Education in the 2020 Indiana Legislative Session.”
Speaker will be Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education. She also is a member of the Monroe Community School Corp. School Board. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in social foundations of education from Eastern Michigan University.
According to ICPE’s website, it is a bipartisan nonprofit organization. Its mission is to advocate for public education in Indiana. According to its website, public education is important for some of the following reasons:
• Public schools are community centers.
• Communities benefit from excellent public schools.
• Public schools are open to all. They are inclusive.
• Public schools are accountable to the communities they serve.
• Public schools are the bedrock of democracy.
