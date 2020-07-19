ANDERSON — A non-binding opinion by the Indiana State Board of Accounts indicates the Madison County commissioners exceeded their authority in procuring debt for legal fees.
Debbie Gibson, director of audit services for the state agency, in an email to Madison County officials, said there was an appropriation provided to pay for a county attorney, but the costs incurred were above the amount appropriated by the Madison County Council.
The council and commissioners have been at odds over attorney fees for the past few months.
In June, the council denied a request by the commissioners for approximately $172,000 to pay legal fees. It did approve $155,000 last week.
For the 2020 budget, the County Council appropriated $150,000 for legal fees and $80,000 for professional services.
Thus far, the county has spent approximately $300,000 with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Gibson wrote that the word “fix” in a state statute is the setting of compensation but not the appropriation of the funds.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts position is that the funds have to be appropriated before the commissioners could enter into a contract.
“It is our position that while monitoring the payments being made to their attorneys under the attorney contract, the commissioners should consider whether they need to seek an emergency appropriation,” Gibson wrote.
She said a contract can be canceled if the funds are not appropriated.
“Having provided our positions and information it must be said that it is always critical to any unit of government that all officials work in concert together through their statutory authorities to formulate appropriate strategies to operate effectively and efficiently while providing those services and expectations of those citizens they represent,” Gibson wrote.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner requested the state’s opinion after receiving a letter from Bose McKinney & Evans to pay the $171,000 that was past due.
“The letter said the commissioners set the salary,” Gardner said. “The council doesn’t. You have to pay.
“There has to be a check and balance,” he said.
Councilman Steve Sumner said it has been evident for some time that the commissioners have been spending money on legal costs without an appropriation of funds by the council.
“The commissioners spending money without an appropriation is not legal,” he said. “We haven’t pushed it before as a professional courtesy.”
Sumner said the letter from Bose McKinney & Evans to Gardner to pay something without an appropriation was wrong.
He believes the contract with the Indianapolis law firm is void because the funding to pay them for the remainder of the year has not been appropriated.
Councilman Anthony Emery said he was hopeful on the audit opinion that all the elected officials could reach a common sense resolution to the issue.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said the email was not a legal opinion from the state agency.
“I agree with the SBOA that we should work together, and we have and will continue to work with the council to try to get the issues resolved,” she said. “At the same time, the commissioners and the county must have legal representation.
“For the SBOA to say that terminating a county attorney is a viable option is dangerous, as it means the county would be without any protection from civil lawsuits and without legal direction to make decisions,” Gaskill said.
She said it also gives the power to the council instead of the commissioners when it comes to the hiring of legal representation for the county.
“Reasonable people can agree, nobody wants their local unit of government operating without competent legal counsel,” Commissioner Mike Phipps said.
