INDIANAPOLIS – Following the fallout from Wednesday’s pro-Trump insurgence in Washington D.C., elected party leaders reacted to the disorderly chaos as lawmakers fled the violent mob.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, took a moment before the House met Thursday to reflect on Wednesday’s riots, condemning the violence and saying that he felt public leaders should be held to a higher standard.
“I was on my knees at a level of depth of prayer for our country yesterday (that) I’ve not been in,” Huston said. “I couldn’t stand up here and act like we haven’t gone through something that has a huge impact on democracy.”
Sen. Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, praised the state’s lawmakers for civil dialogue, emphasizing that lawsuits should get resolved in the nation’s court systems.
“Our election system and our democracy… it is bigger than any one person or policy,” Bray said. “Our nation needs to have faith in our democratic process… I have no doubt that we will come back and we’re going to continue to be a strong nation (and) a leader in the world.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb called the “hellish scene” both “sickening and saddening,” Thursday, but emphasized that the election process went through rigorous certification through state and federal courts as well as state and federal election commissions before the U.S. Congress weighed in.
“Violence plays no role in that. If you got a grievance there’s a process and a way to pursue that but taking the law into your own hands is unacceptable,” Holcomb said. “I think it puts even more pressure on those in office… to actually deliver on results and not just talk (to regain people’s trust).”
Kyle Hupfer, the Indiana Republican Party chair, released a short statement on social media Wednesday night.
“The lawlessness on display at the Capitol Building is dangerous, unacceptable and un-American. This is not the way Americans address political disagreements,” he said.
Hupfer didn’t answer follow-up questions Thursday about whether Republican leadership had any responsibility for Wednesday’s events.
Across the aisle, John Zody, the Democratic Party chair, released a much lengthier statement Wednesday evening.
“I never imagined the Republican Party would go as far as to protest the results of a presidential election and incite… a domestic terrorist attack,” Zody said. “Nor that we would witness a President saying 'we love you' to people who breached the people’s house and resorted to violent attacks.”
The Democratic Party called for Sen. Mike Braun to resign via an online petition Thursday around noon, saying he incited the violence and was “complicit” in a domestic terrorist attack.
Braun was one of at least 11 senators who said Saturday they would reject electors from battleground states, repeating his “protest vote” commitment via Twitter before Trump supporters overtook the Capitol Building.
He reversed course once senators returned to chambers to cast their vote, tweeting that while he would “continue to push for a thorough investigation into the election irregularities… I have withdrawn that objection and will vote to get this ugly day behind us.”
Democrats also said that Indiana Representatives Jim Banks, Jim Baird, Greg Pence and Jackie Walorski should resign for voting against certifying the presidential votes from either Arizona or Pennsylvania.
