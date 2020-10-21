INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases surge again in long-term care facilities around the state, health officials revealed a new plan to combat the virus during Wednesday’s press conference.
The five-point plan includes staffing support, more personal protective equipment deliveries, mandated infection control and a program to divert Hoosiers to home-based care in place of nursing homes.
“What we learned (during October surveys of nursing homes) is that we need to initiate … an even more target effort to support and protect residents,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Our goal is to provide some relief for the staff members and ... slow the spread among (residents).”
Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the Indiana State Department of Health, said a recent COVID-19 surge in long-term care facilities necessitated additional protection.
The 2,205 deaths in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, composes just over 58% of all COVID-19 deaths in Indiana.
“We must take action because we have twice as many Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to late June and early July,” Weaver said.
She said the health department conducted a second round of infection control surveys at all 535 nursing homes in October, finishing by the end of the week.
National Guard members will be deployed to facilities to assist with testing and reporting requirements to relieve short-staffed homes starting in November. Indiana nursing homes’ staffing shortage predated the pandemic and worsened as staffers got sick, quarantined or quit for fear of the virus. At least 13 staffers have died from the virus.
Just this week, 11 facilities have requested staffing assistance from the state’s reserves of retired or otherwise unemployed health care workers, Weaver said. The state would hire clinical staff from this pool to ensure that all 535 facilities could be visited at least three times per week.
In terms of PPE, the state will send 2 million N95 masks, 400,000 face shields and 680,000 gowns. According to CMS data, 78 facilities reported having just one week of N95 masks in stock.
Employees in facilities will need to adhere to updated infection control requirements, updated Tuesday, and must complete the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) infection control training.
A new program will allow Medicaid-eligible patients to be discharged to home-based care, rather than nursing homes, in an effort to relieve overburdened facilities. CMS approved a pilot program in the following counties: Marion, Hamilton, St. Joseph and Floyd.
The surge in new facility cases comes after the federal government deployed new testing machines to Indiana homes with testing guidelines based on community spread. Depending on the spread, staffers were required to be tested monthly, biweekly or weekly.
The state cut off questions before it could answer how that testing program failed to protect residents or prevent the new increase in cases and deaths. According to CMS, at least 403 nursing homes reported having in-home, quick-test devices.
Weaver emphasized the need for the above interventions to prevent the spread of the virus from staffers to residents. Since some facilities haven’t reopened to visitation, staffers are the only method for the virus to enter a facility.
“We’ve unfortunately heard about staff members (having) a birthday party and they’ll spread it to one another and then, of course, that ended up infecting the residents of the facility,” Weaver said.
On Tuesday, the Boone County Health Department reported an outbreak at Signature Healthcare at Parkwood in Lebanon that infected 37 residents and employees and killed four residents.
Prior to Tuesday’s outbreak, the facility reported 36 resident cases and 23 staffer cases in much smaller quantities over the past seven months.
