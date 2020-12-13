PENDLETON — A Carmel man was arrested early Saturday following a crash on Interstate 69 in which the driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes. Indiana State Police said the driver's blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit.
At approximately 12:22 a.m. Saturday, police were alerted to a crash involving a Toyota Camry on I-69 northbound near the 217.7 mile-marker. When officers arrived, the driver, Justin A. Williams, 42, of Carmel, displayed signs of impairment, according to a news release from the state police. Williams complained of non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to IU Saxony Hospital in Fishers.
A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Michael Thiron of the Pendleton Post indicated that Williams was traveling the wrong way on I-69, as he traveled southbound in the northbound lanes. While traveling southbound Williams failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, overcorrected, and struck the safety guardrail on the east side of the roadway. Williams vehicle then veered toward the median, crossed all three lanes of travel, and collided with another safety guardrail in the median. Williams vehicle came to a stop shortly thereafter.
While receiving treatment at IU Saxony, Williams consented to a legal blood draw. According to the state police release, the preliminary results of the blood draw indicated that his blood alcohol level was 0.316 BAC, nearly four times the legal limit.
After being cleared by medical staff, Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Jail. Williams, who had a previous conviction for operating while intoxicated in 2018, was charged with OWI, prior convictions, a Level 5 felony; OWI, endangerment, and blood alcohol content above 0.15%, both Class A misdemeanors; operating without insurance, prior convictions, a Class C misdemeanor; and wrong-way on a one way infraction.
Assisting at the crash scene were the Pendleton and Lapel police departments, Pendleton Fall Creek Township Fire and EMS, and Interstate Towing.
