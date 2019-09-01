ANDERSON —Two separate crashes Friday evening on Interstate 69 led to the arrest of two men, one for felony operating while intoxicated and another for battery.
Indiana State Police reported, in an emailed press release, that troopers were called to I-69 for a crash northbound at the 222 mile marker around 7:48 p.m.
Trooper Jacob Ridgway found a pickup flipped over in the left lane and the camper it had been towing in the median. Madison County emergency medical responders determined no one was injured.
The driver of the pickup, Jose Gamero, 45, of Indianapolis, said he was northbound in the left lane when he lost control, swerving to avoid another vehicle pulling a camper in the right lane. The camper trailer Gamero was pulling jack-knifed in the roadway and hit the vehicle in the right lane driven by Brian Schellenberg, 38, of Indianapolis. Neither Schellenberg nor any of his family were injured, police said.
After turning Gamero’s daughter over to a relative, Ridgway took Gamero to Anderson Community Hospital to be checked and then transported him to the Madison County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, with a passenger under age 18, Level 6 felony. Troopers Kendrick Donald and Thomas Harbison assisted in the investigation.
Around 9:30 p.m., Harbison was called to the northbound lanes of I-69 at the 224 mile marker, Anderson exit, for two tractor-semitrailers stopped in the roadway. One semi was in the left lane and another was in the middle of I-69, with both drivers sitting inside their trucks. According to the state police release, the trailer of the semi in the middle of the road had made contact with the semi in the left lane; there was minimal damage to either vehicle.
After the semis stopped, the drivers got out of their trucks. The ISP release said Randall D. Birdwell, 62, of Waverly, Tennessee, approached the second driver, Michael Creer, 70, of Westfield, and allegedly punched him in the eye. Harbison arrested Birdwell, who was booked into the Madison County Jail for battery causing injury, Class A misdemeanor. Harbison was assisted by Trooper Scott Keegan.
The Indiana State Police is joining with other law-enforcement agencies across the state in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. Continuing through Labor Day police will be working overtime to arrest impaired drivers. Increased sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and saturation patrols are planned.
