DELAWARE COUNTY — A Plainfield man died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 69 near the Indiana 28 exit, state police said.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the 245 mile marker, just north of the Gaston exit, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
The preliminary investigation by Trooper Justin Beamon indicated a Toyota Corolla, driven by Kevan McDaniel, 41, of Plainfield, was northbound on I-69 when he failed to slow down for traffic that was slowed for a construction zone ahead. McDaniel attempted to stop but was unable to do so before hitting the rear of a semi box trailer, according to the investigation.
The driver of the semi, Kirk Brown, 28, of Naples, Florida, was uninjured, according to state police.
Beamon was assisted at the scene by ISP crash reconstruction investigators Master Troopers Coley McCutcheon, Michael Bradbury and Jeremy Hall, as well as Troopers Hanna and Stephenson; the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Gaston Police Department, Delaware County EMS, Yorktown and Gaston fire departments and the Delaware County coroner.
