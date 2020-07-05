MUNCIE — The Indiana State Police is investigating an overnight police involved shooting, at the request of the Muncie police chief.
According to state police, Muncie police were dispatched on a report of a suicidal person at 2:09 a.m. Sunday. Officers were unable initially to locate the person, later identified as Taylor Christian Warner, 30, of Muncie.
However, 20 minutes later Warner was found in an alley in the area of 14th Street and South High Street. During their encounter, the officers discharged their weapons wounding Warner. He died a short time later at the Muncie hospital.
Investigators recovered a plastic BB gun and a knife at the scene, according to the ISP report.
The details of this incident are still under investigation, state police said. The Muncie officers involved have been placed on administrative duty.
ISP detectives are being assisted by the Muncie Police Department and the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.
This story will be updated.
