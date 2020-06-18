KENNARD — The Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Henry County that left one man dead Wednesday.
Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle requested ISP investigators from the Pendleton District after deputies from his department shot 50-year-old Troy Willey during a standoff Wednesday night, according to a release from ISP.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County deputies responded to a house in the 300 block of Main Street in Kennard for a report of a domestic situation.
Upon arrival, deputies found a woman outside the home with injuries consistent with strangulation and battery. Willey was in the home he shared with the woman and refused to come out, the release said.
Officers were advised Willey was possibly armed. Henry County SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene, along with ISP troopers and negotiators.
Negotiators were able to made contact with Willey through a window in the home for several hours, but he failed to comply with requests to leave the home.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., SWAT breached a side door of the home and encountered Willey, who was armed with a revolver, standing just inside the door, according to the release.
Officers ordered Willey to drop the gun but he refused, the release said. Officers fired, striking Willey. Officers and emergency personnel administered first aid, but Willey died at the scene, according to the release.
ISP investigators and crime scene technicians are conducting the investigation and will hand over their findings to the Henry County Prosecutor for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.