PENDLETON — Two separate crashes near Summitville and Knightstown on Friday evening claimed the lives of two drivers.
State troopers from the Pendleton post responded to Madison County roads 100 East and 1450 North to investigate a single-vehicle fatal crash about 9:20 p.m., according to an Indiana State Police release.
The preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael Thiron revealed Timmy McAfee, 65, Marion, was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue north on County Road 100 East, south of Summitville. McAfee's vehicle went left of center and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking a large tree.
McAfee and his passenger were both transported to Community Hospital in Anderson. The passenger, Debbie Meadows, 47, Marion, was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. McAfee died due to injuries suffered in the crash, according to the release.
Investigators determined neither occupant of the car was wearing a seat belt. Evidence at the scene indicated both alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor, ISP said in the release.
The Summitville Police Department, Van Buren Township Fire and EMS and Madison County Emergency Management Agency assisted state police at the scene.
New York man dies in I-70 crash
About 6 p.m. Friday, state police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near the 115 mile marker north of Knightstown.
According to a state police release, the preliminary investigation by Trooper Hanna Richards revealed a red 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Donald W. Cushman, 55, West Chazy, New York, was traveling east on I-70. Traffic had been restricted to one lane due to an active construction zone. Cushman failed to slow down for stopped traffic and ran into the rear of a red 2020 Cadillac SUV driven by Mark Heitkamp, 60, Tipp City, Ohio. Cushman's truck then struck the rear of a white 2000 Freightliner semi driven by Mahdi A. Darjamal, 30, Rocky River, Ohio.
Cushman was transported to Henry Community Hospital where he later died from his injuries. According to the release, investigators determined he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Heitkamp was also transported to Henry Community Hospital with minor injuries. Darjamal was not injured in the crash.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the New Castle EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.