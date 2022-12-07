Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana including Frankfort, Lebanon, Kokomo, and Muncie. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&