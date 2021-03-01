FORT WAYNE — The Indiana State Police recently received a complaint about what appears to be an ongoing scam that involves the offering of a child safety kit by clicking on a link provided in a Facebook post.
The resident who filed the complaint told police that the link asks you to submit personal information, including name, address and phone number, which is then followed by a phone call wherein the scammer requests to set up an in-home visit to further the transaction.
The resident reported having received two phone calls from two men requesting to come to her home and be allowed to load an app onto her phone as part of their child safety kit service. She said the callers were very persistent on setting up an appointment, and they falsely claimed they work directly with the Indiana State Police. She was never provided with names or a company name.
According to a state police press release, this scam was reported on by the Louisville-based WDRB news channel in December 2019, wherein an Evansville woman was victimized.
Police say that scam artists are pervasive across the internet and all social media platforms. Scammers' methods and tactics are primarily intrusive to personal and financial information, but as noted in this instance, they may often resort to invading your personal space as well.
Police recommend that Hoosiers take the following protective measures:
- Consider any unsolicited internet/social media transaction with a "Buyer Beware."
- Never provided personal or financial information to an unknown source, whether it be on the internet, by email or by phone.
- Never invite or allow a stranger into your home, especially an unsolicited sales person. Thieves commonly use this as a way to case your home for future burglary.
- Don't be intimidated by a scammer's persistence. Delete the internet conversation or just hang up the phone when something doesn't feel right.
- If you believe you have been victimized by a scammer, suspicious or threatening activity should be reported to local law enforcement immediately.
