ANDERSON — Through last week, COVID-19 had resulted in 43 deaths in Madison County hospitals, according to statistics released by the Indiana Department of Health.
Additionally, the pandemic since mid-March led to 155 emergency room visits, 110 admissions and 19 patients in intensive care units, the state statistics show.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said local hospitals were never in danger of needing to use Anderson University, the designated alternative site, for patients.
Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson probably has had the most COVID-19 patients, in part because of its contract with the Indiana Department of Correction for facilities in Pendleton and New Castle, according to Wright.
“Their intensive care unit had 15 out of 21 beds occupied at one point, with the majority being COVID patients,” Wright said. “Community Hospital Anderson had a rather steady flow of COVID patients, also with no concerns about being overrun or needing more beds.”
Both hospitals probably experienced an overall decrease in occupancy because of the temporary cancellation of elective surgeries and some people avoiding trips to emergency rooms, Wright said.
“As for a second wave, I believe that we will see an upsurge in the late fall,” he noted. “That, along with the annual influenza arrival, will probably test our health care facilities again.
“Looking at the bright side, I think we will be able to better handle the return of active infections without going into a lockdown status again,” Wright said. “We have a better idea how to treat this COVID now, even without a vaccine available.”
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said that, should there be a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the fall, local hospitals will be prepared.
“I am confident that all Madison County agencies are equipped to respond should we need to mobilize this fall,” Grimes said. “We learned a few things this past spring, and had opportunities to apply new lessons. We also identified strengths and what we did right.”
The state statistics, compiled by the Regenstrief Institute, reveal how many COVID-19 patients have used hospitals in each of the state's 92 counties. Here are numbers for two of Madison County's neighbors:
Hamilton County has had 198 hospital admissions, 353 emergency room visits, 34 people in intensive care and 69 reported deaths in hospitals. In Delaware County, 95 people have been hospitalized, 58 have gone to the emergency room, six have been sent to intensive care and 48 have died in a hospital.
In recent weeks the number of positive virus cases in Madison County has declined; only two COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the past 10 days, according to local health officials. Overall, 65 people have died of COVID-19 in the county, officials say.
“Our efforts to contain the virus have been extremely successful, there can be no doubt,” Wright said.
But he added that, “until there is herd-immunity, where the virus cannot find susceptible individuals to infect and there is an effective vaccine, then we will continue to see COVID-19 infections.”
Medical researchers might never be able to eliminate this coronavirus, just as humans have not eliminated influenza, Wright said.
“That is the worst-case scenario but also the most likely scenario,” he said. “Drug resistant bacteria and vaccine resistant viruses may be a permanent part of our biological environment from now forward.”
Wright said people should prepare for the worst and hope for the best and should continue to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.