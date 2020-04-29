ANDERSON – The state's count for the number of people in Madison County who have died from the coronavirus increased by two over the past 24 hours.
The Indiana State Department of Health website Wednesday is showing 48 people in the county have died of COVID-19 since March 27. State data are showing that 409 of the 1,725 tests in the county have been positive.
Over the past five days the number of people in Madison County who have died from the coronavirus is three, including one at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the county health department, said that county health officer Dr. Stephen Wright and Dr. Troy Abbott, chairman of the county board of health, believe the county has been successful in slowing the spread of the virus.
With the state and county health departments seeking to expand testing for the coronavirus in the county, the number of cases reported are expected to increase.
“With the more tests that are given, there will be more positive cases,” Grimes said.
The local health department reports that 415 people in Madison County have tested positive, six more than the state health department is reporting. The difference in the numbers reported by the state and county health is caused by a lag time in reporting time.
The number of deaths in Indiana has increased by 63 to 964, and the number of positive cases is now 17,182, an increase of 605 since Tuesday.
