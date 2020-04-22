PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Correction reported Wednesday that 24 inmates at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
No cases were reported at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility and the Pendleton Correctional Industrial Facility.
The DOC said 238 inmates statewide tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died. One death was at the Westville Correctional Facility and two at the Plainfield facility.
The state agency reported 101 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, but will not disclose at which facilities they are working.
Members of the Indiana National Guard are providing support services at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
The Herald Bulletin requested information from the state’s Joint Information Center on the coronavirus about the Indiana National Guard’s involvement.
“The Indiana National Guard continues to support the growing needs of all state agencies, including the Department of Correction, as COVID-19 continues to impact all Hoosiers,” the agency responded. “Guardsmen and IDOC are ‘in this together’ acting as a force multiplier at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. Due to COVID-19, guardsmen are augmenting personnel at the Pendleton Correctional Facility to allow more staff inside the facility to enhance safety and security to staff and offenders.”
The Joint Information Center said no guardsmen are inside the Pendleton maximum-security prison.
“Due to COVID-19, guardsmen are augmenting personnel at the Pendleton Correctional Facility to allow more staff inside the facility to enhance safety and security to staff and offenders, with an emphasis on sanitation,” the agency said.
The DOC is interviewing prospective employees for both Pendleton facilities.
The Joint Information Center indicated the number of open positions at the Pendleton Correctional Facility is similar today as it was prior to the pandemic.
Built in 1923, the Indiana Reformatory was renamed the Pendleton Correctional Facility in 1996.
