ANDERSON — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting four more Madison County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.
ISDH said Friday that 28 county residents have died from the virus. It is reporting the county has 305 positive test results for the coronavirus. A total of 1,185 people have been tested in the county.
The Madison County Health Department reported Thursday that 30 local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Thursday the county is reporting 294 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,092 people have been tested.
She said 25 people have died in long-term care facilities in the county.
Twenty-two of the reported deaths have been at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson and three at Summit Health & Living in Summitville.
Grimes said it's safe to assume the virus is in all 13 long-term care facilities in Madison County.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported is because some of the deaths were suspected as being caused by coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 42 to 519, with the number of positive tests at 10,154, a climb of 642.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported that 21.9% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 13.8% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 182 deaths. Lake County has 44, Hamilton County 31 and Johnson County 30.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The population of Johnson County is 156,225.
