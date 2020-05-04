ANDERSON — The Indiana State Department of Health reported one new coronavirus-related death in Madison County and an additional four positive tests on Monday.
The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 53 since March 27.
According to ISDH, the number of positive cases in Madison County is 450 and a total of 2,101 county residents have been tested.
The state data shows that 19.3% of people who have died in Madison County from the coronavirus are over the age of 80, with 12.4% of the deaths in the 70 to 79 age group and 14.2% between the ages of 60 and 69.
ISDH reported Monday that 19 more deaths were recorded statewide, bringing the total to 1,151.
Of the 1,151 people who have died in Indiana from COVID-19, the state reports that 420, or 36%, have been residents of 105 long-term care facilities.
Another 574 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 20,507.
Madison County ranks sixth in the state for the number of deaths from COVID-19.
Marion County is reporting 363 deaths, followed by Lake County with 97, Johnson County 72, Hamilton County 72 and Allen County 54.
According to the state, 90% of the deaths from COVID-19 are people over the age of 60.
The state agency is reporting that 16.3% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of patients on ventilators statewide dropped to 7.8% of the 2,872 ventilators available in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.