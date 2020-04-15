ANDERSON — The latest data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on the number of COVID-19 deaths in Madison County is closer to the number observed by the local health department.
ISDH on Wednesday reported that 24 Madison County residents have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the total reported Tuesday.
Stephanie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Wednesday the local health department is able to confirm 27 county residents have died from the virus.
Grimes said the local health department was notified of two additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
“The state numbers are getting closer to what we’re seeing,” Grimes said. “It is just a lag in the reporting to the state.”
The latest state numbers show that 10 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 273.
A total of 1,059 local residents have been tested, which was an increase of 81 in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 49 to 436, with the number of positive tests at 8,955, a climb of 428.
The ISDH dashboard on Wednesday reported that 25% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 14.6% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County has reported 155 deaths. Lake County has 33, Hamilton County 27 and Johnson County 25.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
