INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the state health department's daily report included more than 1,000 new positive coronavirus cases.
According to new data Friday on the Indiana State Health Department dashboard, 1,011 new positives were reported to the health department Thursday. It's the largest single day total for Indiana, surpassing 946 on April 26 during the beginning stages of the pandemic.
It's the third time in the past six days that more than 900 new cases have been reported. On July 18, 912 new cases were reported and 945 were reported July 22.
Total positive cases in Indiana are at 60,598. Four new deaths reported Friday bring the death toll to 2,687.
The state's positive rate remains high at 8.9%, with 678,749 Hoosiers having been tested.
The state's dashboard shows nine new cases in Madison County at 747, up from 738.
The new daily record number of cases comes one day after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order mandating the use of masks in public indoor spaces and outdoor spaces where distancing is unachievable.
