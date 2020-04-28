ANDERSON — The Indiana State Department of Health reported the first new death from COVID-19 in Madison County in four days.
The latest information from ISDH shows 46 people have died in Madison County.
The local health department reports that 45 people have died as a result of the virus since March 27, and there are 405 people that have tested positive for coronavirus.
The county has tested 1,656 people.
This comes at a time when ISDH is reporting an average of 651 new reported cases in the past five days.
The number of deaths in Indiana has increased by 57 to 901 and the number of positive cases is now 16,588.
The ISDH website reports that at 148 long-term care facilities in the state have had at least one positive test for coronavirus and 85 facilities have experienced at least one death.
Statewide, there are 1,467 patients in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for the virus and 260 deaths have been reported.
In Madison County, it has been reported that 37 of the 46 deaths have been patients in long-term care facilities.
According to the state, 90% of the deaths from COVID-19 are people over the age of 60.
The state agency reports that 16.7% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 8.6% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Both of those numbers are down over the past 24 hours.
