ANDERSON — A third person in Madison County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health on Monday.
The Madison County Health Department is still reporting only two positive cases in the county and is working to get further information from the state.
The Madison County Health Department announced Sunday that a female in their 20s tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said a woman in her 60s tested positive for the virus.
Grimes said Sunday that both people were self-quarantining.
The Indiana State Department of Health Monday reported there are 259 people in the state that have tested positive for the virus, up from 201 on Sunday.
Seven people have died in Indiana from COVID-19 and 1,960 people have been tested.
There are 110 positive cases in Marion County and 21 in Hamilton County.
Delaware and Grant counties have three people who tested positive, and none are reported in Henry County.
