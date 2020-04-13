ANDERSON — State officials have revised the number of COVID-19 related deaths at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.
On Monday state officials revised the number of residents who have died from the virus from 24 to 22 at the Anderson senior living facility.
On Friday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said 24 people had died at Bethany Pointe. That total was later revised to 21 and an additional death was confirmed Monday, an official said at Monday’s governor’s press conference.
Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family & Social Services Agency, said everyone at Bethany Pointe has been tested.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, confirmed that 16 current residents of Bethany Pointe have tested positive for the virus.
Rusyniak said Monday that no additional deaths have been reported at Summit Health & Living. The state reported last week that four residents of the Summitville facility had died of the coronavirus.
“We are in contact with every facility every day,” Rusyniak said.
The state’s latest COVID-19 data for Madison County show an additional death reported and seven new positive tests.
The latest numbers released by Indiana State Department of Health show that 987 people in Madison County have been tested for the virus, with 261 of them testing positive. That’s up from 254 reported Sunday.
Although the Madison County Health Department has documentation for 22 COVID-19 deaths, data from the state health department show only 15 in the county.
Box said Monday the number of deaths being reported were lower than expected because of a lag in reporting by hospitals and the Easter holiday. The difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested, she explained.
There are 13 long-term health care facilities in Madison County, Grimes said. She expects that all will eventually have at least one COVID-19 case confirmed.
“We’re being proactive,” she said. “We are providing personal protection equipment and guidelines.”
Grimes said a long-term health care facility representative is serving on the county’s coronavirus task force and distributing information as it becomes available.
The state is requiring long-term care facilities and hospitals to report deaths and positive tests for COVID-19 to the state and local health departments, as well as residents and their families, within 24 hours.
The State Department of Health on Monday reported that 25% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 16% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard. Marion County has reported 123 deaths. Lake County has 26, Hamilton County 24 and Johnson County 20.
Madison County has the state’s 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The state is reporting that 350 Indiana residents have died from the virus, an increase of seven from Sunday’s report. Of the 44,539 Hoosiers tested, 8,236 have been diagnosed with the virus.
