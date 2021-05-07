ANDERSON – With Jordan Zirkle scheduled to go on trial in one month in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in 2018 the state wants to file additional charges.
Zirkle, 33, was originally charged with murder, aiding or inducing murder, both Level 1 felony charges, and criminal confinement.
This week the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to amend the charges to include: murder; two counts of felony murder; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; kidnapping, a Level 6 felony; robbery, a Level 5 felony and a Level 3 felony charge of aiding or causing criminal confinement.
During a Friday hearing, Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley took under advisement a request by defense attorney Bryan Williams to deny the request for amended charges.
Dudley said he would make a ruling on Monday.
Zirkle is set for trial on June 7.
Williams cited an Indiana Court of Appeals ruling in which the court denied the filing of amended charges that were filed four days before the trial.
“This is 31 months past the omnibus date,” Williams said. “The Court of Appeals said the state had to show a good cause for filing the amended charges.
“The state has had this evidence for 33 months,” he said. “There has been no good cause for filing the amended charges.”
Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp said the amended charges were filed after the state reviewed the evidence.
He said the state received new evidence that led to the robbery and intimidation charges being filed.
Kopp said along with deputy prosecutor Grey Chandler that they are new to the case.
Williams contended it was the state bringing the amended charges and who the prosecutors are should not be a factor.
“New to the case is not going to fly,” he said.
Zirkle, Brittney Vontress-Cox, Taylor Wheeler and David Roberts are all charged in the fatal shooting of Trinity Parker, 39, and David L. Phillips II, 35, both of Anderson.
A fifth defendant, Daniel Jones, last year enter pleas of guilty to a charge of murder and aiding or causing murder and was sentenced to 120 years in prison.
The co-defendants have said Jones is the one who orchestrated the shootings.
They alleged that Jones threatened to shoot them if they talked about the crimes.
Acting on a tip communicated through the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Department detectives found Phillips’ decomposed body on Aug. 13, 2018, at the Rangeline Nature Preserve.
The 35-year-old Anderson man had been shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun.
Two days later, Jones, who was already in custody at the Madison County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge, led investigators to an abandoned house just across the Grant County line where Parker’s badly decomposed body was found.
The Anderson woman also was shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun, and investigators say she was shot days before Phillips.
