EDGEWOOD – The Indiana Supreme Court is investigating allegations that the chief court reporter for the Edgewood Town Court made racist comments about a deputy prosecutor who is Black.
Initially, Edgewood Town Attorney Mike Austin requested that the Indiana State Police conduct the investigation.
After state police declined because there was no possibility of criminal charges, the state Supreme Court offered to do the investigation, Edgewood Town Court Judge Scott Norrick said Tuesday in a text message.
He noted that the state Supreme Court has an attorney on staff who deals with employee issues in the Indiana court system.
“They’re finishing it today,” Norrick wrote Tuesday, noting that the court had conducted multiple interviews.
Norrick said Edgewood's chief court reporter, Jaime Hudson, remains on paid administrative leave.
The racist comments, according to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, referred to Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who is assigned to the Edgewood court.
Becky Hughes, diversion program coordinator in the prosecutor’s office, alleges that, in May, Hudson said that she was tired of Khoury playing the “black card” and used an expletive and the “N-word” in reference to the deputy prosecutor.
A second incident took place in June when Hudson again used the offensive terms in reference to Khoury, according to a statement from Hughes.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.