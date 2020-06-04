ANDERSON — Testing of staff members of long-term care facilities will start soon, almost two weeks after local health officials recommended that action to the state.
The state announced Wednesday that testing of all staff members at the facilities would begin.
Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said the testing at the long-term care facilities would likely take place between June 15 and July 3.
The state didn’t release guidelines for how the testing would take place. It can either be testing through kits distributed to the nursing homes or there is a possibility the state will send in strike teams to test staff members.
Rusyniak said the state is now comfortable with testing all staff members at least once.
“We know that the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities occur when a staff member contracts the virus and unknowingly brings it into the facility,” he said.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health website, of the 2,052 people who have died from the coronavirus there have been 945 deaths in 243 long-term care facilities. Of the residents and staff in long-term care facilities, 4,357 have tested positive for the virus.
Zach Cattell, president of the Indiana Health Care Association, said the association has made it clear to state and federal officials from the start of the pandemic there was a need for essential personal protective equipment and testing in the facilities.
“It took quite a while for the priorities to shift,” he said. “The first priority was to get personal protective equipment to the hospitals. We should have been included.”
Cattell said the association is encouraged that the state is looking at testing of nursing home staffs in a coordinated, efficient manner.
He said the facilities have two options: the state sending a team to do the testing or supplying the materials for self-testing.
“Either are good options,” Cattell said. “A number of our facilities have done testing on their own.
“We look forward to continued dialogue with the state for sustained and operationally efficient testing for staff,” he said.
Cattell said a one-time test is only a data point for a particular period in time.
“Nursing facilities need help,” he said. “Nursing homes are hot spots in some communities. We need long-term help.”
Cattell said there should be a focus on limited testing of staff members in those communities where there is an increase in the coronavirus.
The cost to test all 50,000 employees every two weeks would be $10 million.
“There has to be a long-term funding plan,” he said.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said a week ago that although the state recommends testing of all residents of long-term care facilities, targeted testing would be more practical.
“We know where there are hot spots,” Wright said of long-term care facilities and correctional facilities. “It’s common sense to test the staff on a regular basis. If the staff is healthy, the residents will be healthy.”
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the county’s health board, said testing for the virus should continue in hot spots.
“Testing every single person is not warranted,” he explained. “People that have been exposed to the virus need to get tested.”
