INDIANAPOLIS — Just one day after the state opened up vaccination eligibility to those 60-64, more than one-third of the 425,000 Hoosiers who now qualify have scheduled an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine or already received it.
Hoosiers living in long-term care facilities or working in health care bring the total up to 38% of all those between the ages of 60 and 64. For other age groups, the percentages of those vaccinated or scheduled to be vaccinated are: 64% for those 65-69, 70% for those 70-79 and 69% for those 80 and older.
“While this is all exciting news, but we still do not have enough vaccine to put a shot in the arm of everyone who wants one,” Kris Box, the state health commissioner, cautioned at the governor's coronavirus briefing to the public on Wednesday.
Box emphasized that the state remains committed to vaccinating on an age- and comorbidities-based schedule, prioritizing those at the greatest risk for hospitalization or death for the vaccine. The state warned clinics that prioritized ineligible Hoosiers, including essential workers like teachers, would not receive future doses.
“We will work with them to develop a corrective plan of action to determine our next steps and we will reallocate the doses initially intended for these clinics to other sites within the county so that the county’s total allocation is not negatively impacted,” Box said. “We need to ensure that everyone is follow the same guidelines.”
Still, with the presence of highly contagious variants, Box emphasized the need to wear masks and continue social distancing.
“This is not the time to throw caution to the wind,” Box said. “Our best hope at preventing these mutations is getting the majority of our population vaccinated, which will take many more months.”
Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the state eagerly awaits news from the federal government about an emergency use authorization for another vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine requires just one dose while the two currently authorized vaccines, by Pfizer and Moderna, require two.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also requires only refrigeration, versus ultra-cold storage, which greatly expands its usefulness in mass vaccinations.
This could help vaccine progress specifically in rural counties, Weaver said, which may not have access to ultra-cold storage.
“We would love to be able to just give the vaccine to some of these smaller clinics, but it’s the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-low storage and reconstitution in the field, that’s a little more difficult to work with,” Box said.
Local fire departments and emergency medical service providers will also start vaccinating homebound Hoosiers through local Area Agencies on Aging.
