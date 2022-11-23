14 freshman representatives take their seats at the Indiana Statehouse

Voices echoed off the marble walls of the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday, bouncing around the stained glass rotunda as newly elected and reelected representatives along with their spouses, relatives and small children milled about anxiously outside the House Chamber.
It was the first day for 14 freshmen and a record number of women.
Organization Day was called to order by Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, who started the meeting by congratulating everyone on their election and asking everyone to stand for a prayer. Sullivan herself was a member of the House from 2014 until 2021, when Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her secretary of state.
“I call to order the Indiana House of Representatives for the purpose of organization,” Sullivan said.
Newly elected Rep. Julie McGuire, R-Indianapolis, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance as one of her first duties in office.
Nearly five minutes of roll call revealed only five members didn’t make it for the first day. Chief Justice Loretta Rush swore in all 95 present members at once—a responsibility she said is one of her favorites.
All of the members stood, raised their right hand, and swore to abide by the state’s constitution and to support the state to the best of their ability.
After being sworn in as a member of the Assembly, Rep. Todd Huston, R-Anderson, also took the oath of office as House speaker. He was unanimously re-elected by his fellow representatives and has served in this position since 2020.
He thanked God and his family for the opportunity and their support before congratulating the 14 new members on their election and first day at the Statehouse.
“We must work every day to make Indiana a place where every resident has an opportunity to succeed … Thank you for the opportunity to lead this body.
“I look forward to tackling the challenges we face together and pouncing on the unique opportunities to make our state even better for our friends, neighbors and the next generation,” he said.
One of the first motions of the 123rd General Assembly was filed to discuss the standing rules and orders of the House. Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said the changes presented came from trying to find the best practices from around the nation and returning to a normal session after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of those changes included: clarifying the language around and making a distinction of the difference between third and final bill passage; giving speakers the ability to review visual aids before presentations on the House floor; and altering the amendment and special sessions filing deadlines. Smaltz said other changes will be presented at a later date.
They come just a few months after veteran representatives met for a contentious summer session that banned most abortions in the state.
“Maintaining the decorum of the House is incredibly important to all of us, and what we project to the people of Indiana is that we are leaders and we understand the value of what we’re doing here," Smaltz said. "And it takes a lot of respect and a lot of responsibility.”
The House will not meet again until the first day of the legislative session Jan. 9.
Sydney Byerly is a reporter at TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.