INDIANAPOLIS – Persistent rain didn’t deter hundreds of reproductive rights supporters from an Indianapolis rally urging Hoosier lawmakers to protect abortion access and vote down any attempt to bring a Texas-style abortion ban in the 2022 legislative session.
“It’s really about Reagan’s future,” Rachel Schmidt, from Indianapolis, said about her 5-year-old daughter. “Her having the right to choose. That’s why we’re here today.”
Texas implemented a near-total abortion ban on Sept. 1 that outlaws abortions after the detection of cardiac activity in the fetus, usually around six weeks — before most people even realize they’re pregnant.
Living in a Republican state with a conservative federal Supreme Court, which declined to halt the Texas law and agreed to hear a case banning abortions after 15 weeks in Mississippi, many attendees expressed concern about similar laws coming to Indiana.
“The Texas abortion ban is terrifying everyone here; we just want to make sure it doesn’t happen,” said Taylor Bibb, from Noblesville. “We’re the closest we’ve ever been to overturning Roe v. Wade.”
Roe v. Wade set the nationwide precedent for a women’s right to private healthcare discussions with her doctor and enshrined a women’s right to reproductive healthcare in 1973.
Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, worked for 17 years as the public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and recalled a time before that 1973 decision.
“When the Supreme Court handed down Roe v. Wade, we thought the fight for legal abortion was over. We were wrong,” Errington said. “I remember those abortions before Roe – dangerous, illegal abortions for hundreds of thousands of women… it was all word of mouth and very scary.”
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, has indicated that she would draft similar legislation for Indiana in the 2022 legislative session.
Mike Schmuhl, the chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, said reproductive rights were “a pillar” for the party even as the Republican Party became more “extreme.”
“I think that going back (on) something that’s just been so established for decades is really the wrong path and we need progress in our state,” Schmuhl said.
The All-Options Hoosier Abortion Fund, which provides funding, counseling and information related to abortion and adoption in Indiana, estimates that abortions in Indiana cost between $500 and $945, depending on the location.
“We’re speaking up for young girls and future generations,” said Anna Shelton of Greenfield. “Just like previous generations did for us. Hopefully the future generations won’t have to do this, too.”
