INDIANAPOLIS – The stay on Indiana’s near-total abortion ban will likely remain in place for at least the next four months after the Indiana Court of Appeals set oral arguments in the case for September.
Until the court issues a decision, abortion access in the state will carry on as usual.
The case before the three-judge panel looks at whether the abortion ban approved by GOP legislators in August violates the state’s religious freedom laws.
Lawyers representing multiple faith groups will argue in part that their religion requires and directs them to obtain abortions that would be prohibited by the ban. The plaintiffs also hold that when a fetus becomes a human being is a matter of opinion and belief, not scientific fact.
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office will argue in part that the state has long restricted abortions and the ban will “preserve the lives of human organisms between fertilization and birth,” according to a court brief.
The state has also asserted abortion does not carry religious significance to the plaintiffs, but is instead a means by which they can mitigate harm to their physical, mental or emotional health or wellbeing.
The appeals court arguments in September will mark the first major development in the legal challenges facing the ban since the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments in January in a separate case regarding whether the ban is constitutional.
Both the appeals and supreme courts have allowed two lower court injunctions against the ban to stand, allowing abortion access up to 20 weeks.
Now, in order for the abortion restrictions to survive, state lawyers will have overcome both injunctions by convincing each court that the law doesn’t violate the constitution or religious freedoms.
That puts Indiana’s abortion ban in uncharted legal territory, according to Jennifer Drobac, a law professor at Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
“I don’t know of any other time that this has happened in Indiana,” she said in an interview in March. “I don’t know of a situation where the arguments have been so different that different plaintiffs have gone for two different injunctions.”
Although the Indiana Supreme Court has already heard arguments on the constitutional challenge, justices will likely hold off on issuing a ruling until the appeals court makes its decision on the religious-freedom question, Drobac explained.
“A lot of times, supreme courts like to get a full vetting of the lower courts, especially on novel issues,” she said. “And this can definitely be considered a novel issue because it’s not very common that a state defines when human life begins.”
State lawmakers approved the near-total abortion restriction under Senate Enrolled Act 1 during a heated two-week special session in August. The only exceptions are when a pregnancy seriously endangers a mother’s health or life; a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest; or the unborn child has a lethal anomaly.
Indiana became the first state to enact such a ban after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade.