ALEXANDRIA — Charles Foga always is looking for recent examples to bolster the lessons in his U.S. government class at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol provide just the kind of context Foga needs to teach about the Federalist Papers and what George Washington’s farewell address said about political factions weakening our republic.
“It’s a historical event that students can relate to happening in their lifetime,” he said. “A lot of what we cover happened before the students were born, so this is a little more relevant to them.”
Foga is one of many social studies teachers who watched the events of Jan. 6 and will add elements to their lesson plans and discussions.
Foga, in his third year at AMHS, doesn’t necessarily anticipate using the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol this week, but he said it’s sure to come up later in the school year when he teaches about political parties, the First Amendment and civic engagement.
“I will use it as an example of how rioting is not the proper way to protest grievances against the U.S. government,” he said. “I think it will be a good example of how not to do things.”
Foga said he will be careful not to politicize the discussion and remain neutral by talking strictly about the act of rioting rather than assigning credit or blame for the attack. For instance, he said, he refers to the attack on the Capitol as a riot rather than an insurrection, which he said is a more political term.
Foga said he presents only the facts and adheres to the state standards, which encourage independent thinking.
“I stay away from the political aspects as much as possible. My goal is to draw interest from the students and let them do their own research and come up with their own opinions.”
The attack on the Capitol is likely to permanently join other perennial historical examples of improper expression of grievances, such as assassination, bombings, shootings and infringements on other people’s rights, he said.
“I do not think it’s unique to this year only.”
