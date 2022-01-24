INDIANAPOLIS — Anti-abortion proponents in Indiana rallied on the Statehouse steps Monday to push state lawmakers to restrict abortion access further in anticipation that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the long-standing Roe v. Wade ruling.
Those attending see signs that the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, will overturn the 49-year-old decision, which held that a woman's right to abortion was implicit in her right to privacy, which is protected under the 14th Amendment. If Roe is overturned, it could pave the way for Indiana to criminalize all abortions.
“We will send Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history,” said Mary Carmen Zakrajzek, the Indiana coordinator for Students for Life for America.
Zakrajzek appealed to the crowd of about 450, mostly students and church groups, to get involved and become activists regardless of public perception.
“Do not worry about the classmates who will bully you or the teachers who will ridicule you or the online followers that will harass you — none of that matters,” Zakrajzek said. “We will not stop until abortion is unavailable and unthinkable, not just federally but in every state and in every county and in every city.”
Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, congratulated the youth gathered, many of whom held signs declaring themselves the “pro-life generation.”
“You are the one that are going to make a change in our nation because you are willing to stand up for your rights,” King said. “You’re willing to push us as legislators, and you’re willing to wrap your arms around your neighbors and your friends that are making a choice that might be very difficult.”
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said that anti-abortion bills were difficult to pass but wouldn’t happen without the support of the gathered groups and communication between the House and Senate chambers.
“I know a year from now we’ll be standing here, Roe v. Wade will be overturned, and we’ll be telling you that Indiana is going to be the most pro-life state in the country."
Brown, a Republican majority floor leader, previously said she would introduce a Texas-style anti-abortion law but hasn’t authored any bills, signaling a leadership desire to wait and see what the Supreme Court will decide in the summer.
Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray floated the possibility of having a special session after a Supreme Court ruling, a move that speakers at the rally seemed to support.
