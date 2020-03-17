INDIANAPOLIS — Going into the 2020 session, lawmakers promised to tackle Indiana health care costs, which are among the highest in the nation, according to a Rand Corp. study that analyzed 1,600 hospitals in 25 states.
That promise was left unfulfilled and the legislative session ended before the full impact of the coronavirus struck Indiana, infecting dozens of Hoosiers and killing at least two as of Tuesday.
Legislation had attempted to tackle several aspects of health care, ranging from price transparency to the minimum age for purchasing tobacco to insurance billing.
An Indiana University report from January advises stakeholders in the health care industry that no single solution could fix the high cost of health care, which stems from several origins, such as concentration and competition of services, the health of Hoosiers and the shortage of physicians in Indiana.
Nir Menachemi, a leader of the IU project, said the motivation for the study came from an interest in broadening the conversation and the observation that stakeholders pass the “hot potato” of blame from group to group.
“It seems to us that everyone was cherry-picking different pieces of the problem to make a stronger argument,” Menachemi said. “We tried to create a more comprehensive view.”
Menachemi, the department head of Health Policy and Management at the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, described different aspects of health care in Indiana, noting that the state didn’t vary too much from other states in certain categories.
“Everyone believes that costs should come down in Indiana on health care issues,” Menachemi said. “But I think everyone can also agree that Hoosiers could stand to be healthier.”
RURAL CHALLENGES
Across the state, Hoosiers have poorer health outcomes than the average American, including higher rates of diabetes and obesity, higher smoking rates, low rates of vaccinations and fewer practicing physicians per capita.
The problems are exacerbated in rural Indiana, where the same policy can have drastically different results
“Health care, especially in rural areas, is a particularly unique scenario,” Menachemi said. “That has been a little devoid from the discussions that I’ve been hearing.”
A 2019 Navigant report found that Indiana had a slightly higher percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closure than the U.S. average, at 23% versus 21%. Indiana is farther behind the rest of the country in availability of doctors. The state has 212 physicians per every 100,000 residents, 30 physicians short of the U.S. average.
“Access to public health services is usually less robust in most rural areas,” Menachemi said. “That increases all challenges, almost amplifies them in rural areas of our state compared to the non-rural areas.”
One potential way to address rural challenges could be strengthening county public health departments, Menachemi said, which are “woefully under-resourced” but know their communities best.
“The issue isn’t the know-how. The issue is usually the resources or the personnel or the funds,” Menachemi said.
COUNTY CONCERNS
County health departments, a cornerstone of public health in Indiana, monitor food safety, control pollution and prevent the spread of communicable diseases. With community support and funding, county health departments also can supervise entities such as tattoo parlors and swimming pools.
With the spread of the coronavirus, the State Department of Health relies heavily on communication with local health officials to identify susceptible people, investigate sources and encourage self-quarantining.
But, according to the IU report, Indiana ranks near the bottom of the country in terms of public health preparedness and public health investments.
“We’ve kind of lingered in the 47 to 49 range (for public health investments ranking) for the ... years that I have been in public health,” said Mindy Waldorn, who has 30 years of experience in the field. “As a result of being low on that list, we don’t have a lot of money, especially at the local level, to be proactive.”
Waldorn, director of the Allen County Health Department, has worked with three county health departments. She said many rural departments struggle with funding.
“They don’t have the variety of funding mechanisms ... in their communities, so they are bound by whatever grants they can get from the State Department of Health or what they can get from their tax allocation,” Waldorn said.
Proactive education efforts are needed to tackle obesity, smoking rates and Indiana’s high infant and maternal mortality rates, according to Waldorn.
Responding to the Indiana State Department of Health, county health departments across the state identified low funding, low staffing, poverty and increased drug use as barriers to giving care. That prompted the state health department to prioritize improvements in the structure of public health efforts.
“When you look at those things together, you can see that Indiana is just not a well-funded state for proactive public health activities,” Waldorn said. “The more money you can put out on the front end, the less money you are spending on the back end from an insurance or response standpoint when it comes to health care costs.”
LOOKING FORWARD
During the recently completed short, non-budget session of the General Assembly, bills related to spending more money to improve Hoosier health were nixed by Republican leadership’s emphasis on keeping the biennial budget closed.
Several bills related to public health failed to gain support, including legislation guaranteeing accommodations for pregnant employees and another bill advocating for syringe service exchanges.
A committee might be convened to study whether to require employers to give pregnant employees frequent breaks and recovery time after birth. Syringe service exchanges received an extension of just one year.
Lawmakers did pass a bill mandating that medical service providers disclose estimated prices before performing a procedure (if the patient requests it) to prevent surprise billing. But it doesn’t apply to emergency services. An all-payer claims database will be created so consumers can “price shop.”
The IU report cautioned that research on price and quality transparency tools was inconclusive, “especially because patients rarely use such tools.” But the report said that having the information publicly available can improve the quality of care.
Perhaps the biggest change in public health care policy came when both chambers pushed forward bills to increase the minimum age of purchase for tobacco from 18 to 21. Advocates point to the high health care costs for smokers, many of whom say they started in their youth.
Republican leadership seemed comfortable with the actions taken during the 2020 legislative session, saying they’d come back next year to go further.
“We have members from all 92 counties, and they’re concerned about making sure rural health care isn’t impacted,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Hamilton County, told media March 11. “I think we said going in this was important and necessary first steps. I think we’ve taken big ones and we’ll continue to build on it.”
Democrats had a lukewarm reaction.
“I think we’re just going to have to wait and see if that really is going to result in a significant reduction of health care costs for Hoosiers or not,” Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said last week. “I’m firmly of the belief (that) we’re going to have to do more on this.”
Brian Tabor, the president of the Indiana Hospital Association, underscored legislator action raising the minimum age for tobacco purchase and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s continued push for legislation to address maternal mortality.
“We do need to do more, absolutely,” Tabor said at a press conference to defeat an unrelated health care bill. “I actually think they’ve taken some positive steps for a short session, but … if we do really want to bend the long-term cost curve, we absolutely have to be working on public health in the state.”
Tabor expressed hope that the legislative session next year, when the biennial 2022-2023 budget is created, will have a sharper focus – and more spending – on public health initiatives.
“I think the fundamentals are there,” he said. “Next year we will move into the budget, where we can talk more about finances, and maybe we can get more funding."
