INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators want to lower healthcare costs for Hoosiers. The Indiana Hospital Association worries it could negatively impact hospitals and patients.
Brian Tabor, president of the hospital association, opposes HB 1004 and the amendment passed by the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee on April 5.
The amended bill would levy fines on hospitals for charging more than 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate for procedures.
State Rep. Kyle Pierce, the bill's co-author, explained that hospitals that surpass the 260% limit would be fined.
According to Tabor, this means if a private insurance company pays the hospital 260% more than what Medicare will pay, they'll be penalized.
"We believe this unjustly targets hospitals and moves away from a holistic way of controlling overall health care costs," Tabor said in an April 5 press release, noting that the April 5 amendment sets "an unprecedented price cap."
Pierce disputed the term "price caps," saying non-profit hospitals can still charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate but not without consequence.
"A hospital can say, 'No, we're not going to change our prices at all, and we can take that 1% hit and we're totally fine,'" he said.
"For them (the hospital association) to say we're making it so you cannot charge more than that (a price cap) is just not true."
In a separate interview, Pierce said in both House and Senate versions, penalties are calculated on an annual basis.
Both versions differed on how penalties would be calculated. The House version utilized a 1% fine on an hospital's net patient revenue, the Senate version utilized a complex formula.
In an interview with The Herald Bulletin, Tabor said the Senate removed the price caps during the bill's second reading Monday.
He considered this a small victory, but said the hospital association would still oppose the bill.
Tabor rejected the idea of using the Medicare reimbursement rate as a measurement of cost. Medicare and Medicaid pay less than the full cost of service, leaving the remainder to be absorbed elsewhere, according to Tabor.
Hospitals all over the state are struggling financially, he said, and increased restrictions could force hospitals to downsize, affecting patient care.
"We recognize that healthcare costs are a significant concern, and we have to address that," Tabor acknowledged. "We also need to make sure that when we make a policy decision, we think about the unintended consequences."
The bill passed its third Senate reading Tuesday, 49-1. On Wednesday, the House filed a motion to dissent. This means the House disagreed with the Senate's changes to the bill.
A conference committee was formed as a result.
Discussion of the bill in conference committee began Thursday. Leaders from the House and Senate will discuss the bill, then the revised bill be submitted to both chambers for a vote.
Legislators have until session ends April 29 to vote for the bill.