INDIANAPOLIS — A bill filed by a top Republican lawmaker would require schools to inform parents if students request to change their names or pronouns, or generally express questions about their gender identity.
Buried in proposed school accreditation legislation authored by Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, is a provision that mandates teachers and school employees to report to the school if a student indicates that they want to change their “name, attire, pronoun, title, or word to identify the student in a manner that is inconsistent with the student’s biological sex at birth.”
School employees would also have to report if a student expresses having “conflicted feelings about … or difficulty handling or coping with” their gender identity or gender expression.
The student’s parents must be notified with that information within five days, according to the bill.
Raatz, who chairs the Senate education committee, declined an interview request from the Indiana Capital Chronicle on Tuesday but said in a written statement that “parents should know if their child is struggling and shouldn’t be kept from the situation.”
“Senate Bill 354 simply requires school districts to notify a parent if their child has expressed conflicted feelings with gender identity or expression, as well as if the student asks to change their name, attire or title to one inconsistent with their biological sex at birth,” Raatz said.
Raatz bill could force schools to “out” students
Raatz’s bill specifically instructs schools to notify parents if the student “discloses” their feelings or preferences to a school employee or staff member. The bill states that such disclosure is only required for students who are under age 18 and unemancipated, however. It also does not make clear what a “disclosure” made by a student does or does not include.
The bill is additionally void of details about how school employees are supposed to report the student disclosure to the school. The measure simply states that employees should make the report “in a manner prescribed by the school.”
The bill says that school psychologists, nurses, social workers and counselors are not required “to violate a federal law or regulation.” It does not carve out consequences for school employees who refuse to comply with the bill’s provisions.
Raatz’s bill comes amid a nationwide wave of proposals that intend to ensure parents have the right to determine the names and pronouns used for their child at school, or direct educators to disclose a student’s gender identity to their parents.
Some school districts across the country — including in Maryland and Virginia — specifically bar teachers from “outing” transgender students to parents, in part to safeguard students against parents who may not be supportive of their child’s gender identity or transition.
But draft legislation in several states is seeking to end that practice. Parents in multiple states are also filing lawsuits against school districts for refusing to disclose a child’s gender identity. Many of the court filings are spearheaded by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal advocate representing Christian conservative issues.