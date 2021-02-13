INDIANAPOLIS — Environmental advocates are lining up against a state bill that would repeal a 2003 law protecting Indiana’s isolated wetlands. Proponents of the bill say it would stop excessive regulation and help address a housing market crunch.
The state Senate passed SB 389 by a 29-19 vote Feb. 1 and sent it to the House.
At the federal level, the Clean Water Act protects wetlands connected to streams, lakes and rivers deemed Waters of the U.S. Wetlands not protected by the federal law, called isolated wetlands, are under state jurisdiction.
In testifying against the bill, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management estimated that 80% to 90% of Indiana’s wetlands are isolated.
Rick Wajda, CEO of the Indiana Builders Association — a proponent of repealing the state regulation of wetlands — noted that the federal rule defining the Waters of the U.S. has changed under the past two presidential administrations.
The Obama administration expanded protections, and IDEM testified that 40% of the state’s wetland’s were federally protected by that change. But the Trump administration rolled back federal protections, and now only 10% to 20% of state wetlands are protected by the Clean Water Act.
“We were hearing from our membership, finally some regulatory relief at the federal level,” Wajda said. “Then we quickly found out that a lot of those isolated wetlands that were no longer under federal jurisdiction were still going to be regulated by IDEM through their state wetlands program.”
The Biden administration will likely change the federal rule again, but it could take three years, according to Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council.
HOUSING MARKET
Wajda cited housing demand and costs in his organization’s support of SB 389.
In 2003 when the state wetlands law was passed, Indiana was in a housing recession. But now demand is outpacing supply, pushing prices up.
Removing wetlands regulation would help to keep prices down, Wajda said.
“The developer may pay on the front end, but they’re passing along those costs to the home buyer,” he said of government intervention such as IDEM’s regulation of isolated wetlands.
The Hoosier Environmental Council argues that, in the long run, repealing state protection of isolated wetlands would hurt the state economy.
“Wetlands help ensure a clean and plentiful water supply, which are necessary for Indiana to keep growing and luring businesses,” the HEC and White River Alliance wrote in a document titled “Mythbusting SB 389.”
“Indiana’s water supply is a competitive advantage over some Western and Sunbelt states,” the document maintained.
While not connected to a waterway, isolated wetlands improve water quality by trapping sediment, filtering pollutants and replenishing groundwater, Frank said.
“They do the same job our kidneys do in our body to filter out the things that shouldn’t be in our bloodstream. Wetlands do the same job out in nature,” said Julie Borgmann, executive director of the Red-tail Land Conservancy.
Isolated wetlands also reduce flooding by capturing storm water that would otherwise run into rivers or streams.
“Even a small pocket of wetland soil acts as a giant sponge to help absorb water, slowly filter it and return it back down to our groundwater aquifer,” Borgmann said. “An acre of wetland can absorb 1 to 1.5 million gallons of water.”
GOVERNOR’S CONCERNS
As of early February, 44 organizations had publicly opposed SB 389. Gov. Eric Holcomb has also voiced concern about the bill.
“We need to be confident that any changes in the law avoid harming drinking water quality, increasing the potential for flooding, or hurting the wildlife habitats used by our anglers and hunters,” Holcomb told the Hoosier Environmental Reporter.
“This administration will continue to work with lawmakers to address these concerns throughout the rest of this legislative session.”
While the bill in its current form eliminates Indiana’s wetland regulation, Wajda said the Indiana Builders Association would consider compromise.
“We’re open to those communications in trying to find a program that makes sense, that can protect Indiana’s high-quality wetland, but also trying to work through what the reality is on the ground.”
While proponents of repealing wetlands protections cite instances of property owner frustration with IDEM, Frank notes that many owners go through the permit process without an issue.
Before starting a construction or improvement project, property owners first hire a consultant to delineate any wetlands. A report is then sent to the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers. The Corp then decides whether federal or state authorities have jurisdiction.
If the wetland falls under state jurisdiction, IDEM determines whether a permit is required and whether a new wetland must be established to replace one that is being removed. If such mitigation is required, the developer can build and maintain the new wetland themselves or pay DNR to do it for them.
It can cost as much as $120,000 to mitigate an acre of wetland, Wajda said.
“Based on the complaints that we’ve heard, it sounds like what’s really needed are some tweaks to how the law is implemented and how the regulation is functioning,” Frank said.
In a committee hearing on the bill, IDEM testified that 85% of Indiana’s original wetlands have been destroyed.
“We really can’t afford to lose any more of them,” Frank said.
