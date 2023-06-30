INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Black legislators say they are “disheartened” by the 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision issued Thursday ending affirmative action, declaring race cannot be a factor in college admissions.
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., the Democratic chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said the ruling sets America back 45 years, when the Supreme Court first ruled in favor of affirmative action.
Since then, the policy has leveled the playing field in college admissions for people of color and put a check on the “systemic racism and injustice” that has blocked Black students from accessing higher education, Harris argued.
“Without affirmative action protected by the Supreme Court, I fear we run the risk of huge decreases of African American and minority students among college populations, which will have long-lasting impacts for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
The University of Notre Dame also opposed the court’s decision.
The South-Bend college had filed a brief in the case, along with other Catholic schools, arguing student diversity enhances their mission to “increase tolerance, and thereby reduce racial stereotyping, in furtherance of the Catholic values.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame alumna who taught law there for a decade, rejected those arguments and voted along with the court’s conservative majority to overturn race-conscious admissions.
Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, said the policy has led universities to conclude “wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
Roberts noted, though, that universities aren’t barred from “considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the law wasn’t necessary to maintain equal opportunity and access to higher education in the state, WFYI reported.
“It’s going to put the pressure on schools, and the good ones are going to get stronger because of it and rightfully so,” he said when asked about the decision during a public event. “I would just hope that folks don’t take this as ‘I no longer have to pay attention.’ That they in fact do step up.”
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said administrators have “long believed that the strongest learning environments equip students to learn from peers and colleagues with wide-ranging viewpoints and diverse backgrounds that may differ from their own.”
The university will continue to pursue that goal as it works to “understand this ruling and what may be required to ensure that IU follows the law,” she said.
A Purdue University spokesperson said only that they “will follow the law.”
Nine Indiana colleges and universities had considered race in their admission processes, including Notre Dame and the main campuses of IU and Purdue, according to Chalkbeat Indiana. Smaller institutions included Bethel University, Franklin College, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary’s College, Taylor University and Wabash College, Chalkbeat reported.
A majority of colleges and universities included in the Chalkbeat analysis said they didn’t consider race in admissions, including Ivy Tech Community College, the state’s largest postsecondary institution. The smaller regional campuses of IU and Purdue also do not consider race in admissions.