Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and a handful of other Republican U.S. lawmakers are pushing a bill to ban federal mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems and schools.
The moves came amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases across the country — including in Indiana — that has led to the fear of renewed mask mandates.
Braun, along with Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) are co-sponsoring the Senate bill, introduced on Tuesday as the “Freedom to Breathe Act.” Rep. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) is also listed as a sponsor for legislation in the U.S. House.
The lawmakers said they were offering the bill to push back at the imposition of new mask mandates at both the local and federal levels.
“We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID,” Braun said in a statement Wednesday. “Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form.”
Braun says new mask mandates are a “rising trend.”
It’s still unclear whether any federal mask mandates are close to being imposed, however. But a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. has prompted some schools and private companies to bring back mask requirements.
When asked by the Indiana Capital Chronicle what’s fueling his concerns — and why he believes more mask mandates are coming — Braun’s office referred to various news articles about recent re-institutions of mask mandates around the country, “showing the trend is on the rise.”
Specifically, the senator’s staff noted New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan’s warning this week that the Ba.2.86 COVID-19 variant is “likely to evade immunity that has developed from vaccination or prior infection,” while a city health official told the Daily Mail it would be a “good idea” to mask up in crowded indoor places over the holiday weekend.
Braun’s office also referenced an elementary school just outside Washington, D.C. that is reinstating school masks for third-graders after a handful of kids recently tested positive for COVID-19. They also pointed to some colleges and universities — like Rutgers and Georgetown, as well as Morris Brown College in Atlanta — that independently reinstated mask mandates this fall in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
Braun’s office also emphasized that guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “has not changed, despite masks not being shown to be (effective) at stopping transmission.”
In a separate statement, Vance pointed to “multiple entities within our government” and “within the public health bureaucracy” — including schools around in Washington, D.C. — where mask mandates are being reimposed.
“This is coming back unless we stop it from happening,” Vance said.