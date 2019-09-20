Purdue waiving fee on student IDs
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University is offering students who need updated identification cards that comply with Indiana law before the Nov. 5 election a chance to get them for free.
Purdue had been under pressure recently from faculty and other student voting advocates to waive a $10 fee for the cards. The school says a “fee vacation” will take place Oct. 21-25.
Former pharmacy CEO gets sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — A former central Indiana compounding pharmacy executive who was convicted of federal charges stemming from drug-potency problems has been sentenced to almost three years behind bars.
Paul J. Elmer, 68, wept Wednesday at his sentencing hearing for conspiracy to defraud the Food and Drug Administration and adulterating drugs. He apologized, saying he was “thankful” no one died and acknowledged he “put many at risk, including patients and employees.”
Ex-official pleads guilty to stealing
HAMMOND — A former official has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $12,000 from the financially troubled Genesis Convention Center in northwestern Indiana.
Victoria Wilson, 52, of Portage admitted the theft Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Wilson had signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, who are expected to recommend she be sentenced to probation in exchange for her cooperation.
Help sought to ID person found dead
GARY — Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying a teenage girl or young woman who was found dead in a northwestern Indiana alley.
The Lake County sheriff’s department says it’s believed that the female whose body was found Monday in Gary by utility workers was 14 to 18 years old and the county coroner’s office is working to identify her. Police say she was black, and had short hair and pierced ears. She was 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 117 pounds. She was wearing a “SUPERGIRL POWER” T-shirt, a blue and white Nike windbreaker, and blue Champion brand pants with gray stripes.
