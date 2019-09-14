Anti-Semitic flyers posted on doors
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say the posting of anti-Semitic flyers in a Jewish neighborhood is being investigated as a bias crime.
The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council said in a statement the flyers were discovered Friday morning posted on doors at its campus on the city's north side. The council says police have agreed to provide additional patrols in the area.
School district sues over building transfer
WEST LAFAYETTE — West Lafayette Community School Corp. is suing the state to protect a vacant elementary school building from being sold or leased to a charter school for $1.
A 2011 law says charter schools can lease or buy the building for $1 if a school building is unused for two years. But the Department of Education must know beforehand. The school district's superintendent says the district didn't want to wait to protect what he called a community asset.
Fire at school prompts evacuation
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say a fire on the roof of an Indianapolis elementary school prompted the evacuation of hundreds of students.
No one was injured in the Friday morning fire at Amy Beverland Elementary School. Authorities say two teachers were checked out at the scene for possible smoke inhalation, but they weren't taken to a hospital.
Teen declared delinquent after in fire
TERRE HAUTE — A teenager charged with arson in a fire that swept a vacant warehouse complex in western Indiana nearly four months after another blaze damaged the same site has been declared a delinquent child.
Two teens were arrested following the Aug. 11 fire near Terre Haute's Coy Park. They were reportedly both at the building and one started the fire. No one was injured.
Injured bald eagle gets care
HAMMOND — An injured bald eagle that eluded capture for days is getting veterinary care after being cornered in a northwestern Indiana neighborhood.
The male adolescent eagle was captured Wednesday morning by a Hammond resident who corralled it with a cat carrier. The raptor was taken to an animal hospital, where veterinarians are assessing it for injuries or ailments.
Man sentenced in killings
CROWN POINT — A 23-year prison sentence was handed a northwest Indiana man for the 2017 murder of his girlfriend's mother and brother.
Robert Stewart of Merrillville pleaded guilty July 29 to voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges in the deaths of 55-year-old Candice Halbe and her 27-year-old son, Ryan Halbe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.