Buttigieg highlights generational difference as asset in Indy speech

INDIANAPOLIS –Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Mayor and candidate for President of the Untied States, appealed to the attendees of the Young Democrats of America convention Thursday, calling this moment a “hinge point” in the country’s history.
“Young Democrats, we are what comes next,” Buttigieg said. “The New Deal Era ended with (former President Ronald) Reagan. The Reagan era ends with us.”
Buttigieg, 37, touted his youth as an advantage for his campaign at the convention, catered toward Young Democrats of America chapters across the country, saying he’d witnessed the failures of Republican policies over his lifetime from high school to present day.
“To come of age in the 21st century is to see virtually every major prediction and policy advanced by the Republican Party in your adult lifetime fail before your eyes when put into practice. Nothing they say actually works in the real world. They say young people are idealistic. But we’re not Democrats because of our idealism, we’re Democrats because of our reality,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg put the pressure on the other young activists in the room to change the political landscape.
“It falls to our generation to make these changes. And I’ll share something that might surprise you but that I can see in the faces of the thousands of people I speak to from coast to coast. Older generations are counting on us to be the ones to break the spell that this president has cast. We are not just arriving in our own right—we are building a generational alliance that will finally open the new era in American politics and life. And we’ve got to do it together,” Buttigieg said.
After two terms as mayor, Buttigieg rose from relative obscurity to outraise his opponents in the latest campaign filing, reporting $24.9 million in his campaign’s coffers, nearly $3 million more than his next opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Following a mid-June officer-involved shooting that killed a black resident, Buttigieg faced intense scrutiny at home. At various points on his speech, attendees would chant, “Black Lives Matter,” interrupting chants in favor of the candidate.
“We’ve laid out what I believe is the most comprehensive plan in the 2020 field on what we’re specifically going to do to dismantle systemic racism in this country,” Buttigieg said in response. “The plan was very well received but I’ve got a lot of work to do to try to communicate it. We also know that we still need to build up name recognition in a sense of familiarity and trust.”
Buttigieg outlines this plan on his campaign website, calling it the Douglass plan, with hopes to “build equality in homeownership, entrepreneurship, health, justice, education and democracy for black Americans who are excluded to this day.”
Looking ahead, Buttigieg spoke about a convention more than 35 years in the future.
“I want to attend the Young Democrats convention in 2055. That year, God willing, I’ll be the current age of the current president. I will be retired,” Buttigieg said at the end of his speech. “And I will be there to remind young people of the power they have if they rise up together. And I will prove my point by telling them what we did in 2020 when time was running out and it was almost too late.”
Prior to Buttigieg’s appearance at the YDA Convention, Pete Seat, the Indiana Republican Party spokesperson, used the event to criticize Buttigieg for spending time campaigning nationally rather than working in South Bend.
"After spending more time recently in places like Iowa, New Hampshire, New York and California than the city he's employed to lead, it's great to finally welcome Pete Buttigieg back to Indiana,” Seat said in the release. "We hope Buttigieg can squeeze in a trip to South Bend while he's here, where he might find time out of his busy schedule of big-dollar fundraisers with liberal celebrities to address his city's vast issue of residents not even feeling safe in their own neighborhoods. The question stands that if Pete Buttigieg can't even handle being mayor of South Bend, what makes him think he could handle being president?"
In response to this criticism, Buttigieg said, “That’s cute. Indiana is my home.”
