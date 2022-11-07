Changes are coming next year for when Medicare Part B coverage starts.
What is staying the same:
If you are eligible at age 65, your Initial Enrollment Period:
• begins three months before your 65th birthday
• includes the month of your 65th birthday
• ends three months after your 65th birthday
If you are automatically enrolled in Medicare Part B, or if you sign up during the first three months of your IEP, your coverage will start the month you’re first eligible.
If you sign up the month you turn 65, your coverage will start the first day of the following month. This won’t change with the new rule.
What is changing:
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, your Medicare Part B coverage starts the first day of the month after you sign up if you sign up during the last three months of your IEP.
Before this change, if you signed up during the last three months of your IEP, your Medicare Part B coverage started two to three months after you enrolled.
If you don’t sign up for Medicare Part B during your IEP, you have another chance each year during the General Enrollment Period. That lasts from Jan. 1 through March 31.
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, your coverage starts the first day of the month after you sign up.
You can learn more about these updates on our Medicare webpage at www.ssa.gov/medicare and from our Medicare publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10043.pdf.
Please pass this information along to someone who may need it.
Please also share that Social Security imposter scams are widespread across the United States. Scammers use targeted, sophisticated tactics to deceive you into providing sensitive information or money.
Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General has received reports of scammers creating fake versions of the identification badges most federal employees use to gain access to federal buildings.
The scammers may text or email photos of fake badges to convince potential victims of their legitimacy. These badges use government symbols, words and even names and photos of real people, which are available on government websites or through internet searches.
If you receive a suspicious letter, text, email or call, hang up or do not respond. We encourage you to report suspected Social Security imposter scams — and other Social Security fraud — to the OIG’s website at oig.ssa.gov/report.
If you owe money to us, we will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights.
You may read previous Social Security fraud advisories at oig.ssa.gov/news-releases/.
Again, please share this information with your friends and family.