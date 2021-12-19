INDIANAPOLIS — A Civil War museum has reopened in Downtown Indianapolis after having to move from its previous site because water leaks endangered the collection.
The Col. Eli Lilly Civil War Museum is now in the Indiana War Memorial, a few blocks north of Monument Circle. In 2018, all artifacts were moved from the previous site, the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on the Circle, and stored at the war memorial.
Work on redesigning the museum took about two years, Indiana War Memorials Commission Director Stewart Goodwin told the Indianapolis Business Journal.
"It gave us a lot of opportunities to do some things that we probably should have done a long time ago," Stewart said.
"We are now displaying original artifacts that were never, ever on public display. We've gone from displaying one or two original Civil War battle flags to where we now have 15 that are on display."
Work is continuing on improvements at the 284-foot-tall Soldiers & Sailors Monument, which was built in 1902 but has been closed to the public for about two years. That includes replacing the elevator to the upper observation deck and gift shop upgrades.
Goodwin said the observation deck and gift shop are expected to reopen to the public in late January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.