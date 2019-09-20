INDIANAPOLIS — Fetal remains found at the Illinois home of former Indiana doctor Ulrich Klopfer, who provided abortions to Hoosiers for years, came from his Indiana clinics between the years of 2000 and 2002, according to the Attorney General’s Office. An ongoing investigation seeks to reveal why and how the remains came to be stored at Klopfer’s home.
“The individual’s home where these remains were found was one of the most notorious abortionists in the history of Indiana and had a record of deplorable conditions and violations of regulatory controls,” Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a Friday press conference. “He certainly was problematic in life and, as it turns out, continues to present a problem in his death.”
Klopfer lost his license in Indiana in 2016 for various violations, including faulty record keeping, and died in Illinois early this month. Following his death, law enforcement officers found 2,246 fetal remains on his Illinois property along with medical records documenting the date and location of each procedure.
Hill said that Klopfer’s family has cooperated with investigators and confirmed that all of the remains came from Klopfer’s clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne in the early 2000s.
“There’s also a concern about the discarding or management of confidential records,” Hill said. “Folks who use these clinics have a high degree of expectation of privacy and confidentiality. These records have been abandoned and part of the responsibility of the attorney general’s office is to secure abandoned or discarded medical records to ensure the confidentiality of those records is maintained.”
Klopfer didn’t appropriately maintain records under Indiana law or alert the state when providing abortions to minors, such as a case of a 10-year-old girl raped by a relative where criminal charges could have been filed, Hill said. The confidentiality of these records could be violated because Klopfer improperly stowed them after losing his Indiana license.
“I think it’s deplorable now that folks who went through this procedure, no matter how you feel about the procedure, have to relive this moment with an understanding that this type of dangling issue,” Hill said. “I don’t think this is an issue of whether you’re pro-life or pro-abortion, it’s a matter of making sure that no matter what happens we go through a proper procedure.”
The investigation will explore whether other licensed medical professionals were involved in the transportation of the remains across state lines. The remains should have been treated as medical waste and discarded. Under current Indiana law the remains will be buried or cremated.
“I think it’s also indicative of the correctness of states like Indiana having a policy, having a law that provides for what should happen to fetuses that have been aborted,” Hill said.
Investigators searched Klopfer’s Indiana residences Thursday for additional fetal remains and didn’t locate any. The remains will be transferred from Illinois to Indiana in the future, Hill said.
“There are lots of unanswered questions concerning the why, the how, the what — and we’re going to continue the investigatory process to determine as best we can why this occurred and what the purpose was,” Hill said. “This is new territory.”
Hill said Hoosiers could expect more updates in the coming weeks.
“I can tell you that we’re going to bring our babies home and make sure they are treated with the proper dignity and respect of anyone born on Hoosier soil,” Hill said.
Those looking to contact the attorney general’s office about the fetal remains may call (317) 234-6663 or email questions@atg.in.gov. Hill assured that mothers contacting the office about fetal remains would have their identities protected.
