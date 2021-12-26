This holiday season, Hoosiers are taking steps to prevent drug overdoses.
The state recently unveiled its first naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids.
That Naloxone vending machine was placed in the St. Joseph County jail in South Bend.
According to the state’s overdose dashboard, about 1,875 Hoosiers died of overdoses in 2020. Data for 2021 is incomplete. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdoses from the synthetic opioid fentanyl are now the leading cause of death nationally for people 18 to 45. There were 37,000 deaths related to fentanyl overdoses in 2020, with over 40,000 fentanyl overdose deaths so far this year.
“There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said at the unveiling. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the scourge of addiction from our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.”
Holcomb unveiled the first one at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend. According to the state’s overdose dashboard, there have been at least 24 overdose deaths in the county this year. The machines also have been placed at the Dubois (Jasper) and Wayne (Richmond) county jails.
“This machine gives St. Joseph County residents and our recently released inmates zero-barrier access to a medication that could mean the difference between life and death,” said County Sheriff William Redman. “Saint Joseph County Jail is proud to be the recipient of the state’s first naloxone vending machine, and we applaud Governor Holcomb’s commitment to address the drug epidemic.”
Nineteen of these machines will be scattered throughout the state. The locations will be chosen by Overdose Lifeline, a nonprofit fighting addiction in Indiana, in partnership with the Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The state aims to place the machines in heavily trafficked areas with high need, as long as the sites exhibit a willingness to place and stock the machines, according to the governor’s office.
Overdose Lifeline bought the machines, which are made by Shaffer Distribution Co., using $72,600 in federal funds provided by the state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
Each machine holds 300 one-dose kits of the lifesaving drug, instructions for use and a referral to treatment for substance abuse disorder. Individuals can learn more about Overdose Lifeline services or request a free naloxone kit at www.overdoselifeline.org/indiana-naloxone-request-report.
Other states have used the machines, sometimes called “harm reduction vending machines,” including Kentucky and Michigan. They are commonly placed in public areas of jails so that discharged inmates with substance abuse disorder can receive free naloxone. These are helpful because they distribute naloxone using few resources and staff members in jails, hospitals and other sites, according to the governor’s office.
According to drugabuse.gov, Indiana ranked 16th in the nation for opioid-caused deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018. Twelve states were excluded from the list because they did not meet the study’s criteria.
A recently announced $255,000 initiative from Duke Energy Foundation will also combat the state’s opioid crisis, with about $140,000 of the funds being put into programs centering on substance abuse and treatment.
The money will be given to communities across the state. In central Indiana, Hamilton, Hancock and Johnson counties will receive a total of $115,000.
Hamilton County is receiving $80,000, about a third of the funds. This money will create a countywide behavioral health collaborative that focuses on prevention, early identification and intervention, crisis intervention and short- and long-term treatment programs.
For Hancock County, the Hancock Health Foundation will get $10,000 to expand mental health and substance abuse services and education at local schools.
In Johnson County, $25,000 will go toward Upstream Prevention and Johnson Memorial Hospital to educate the community and healthcare professionals about opioid use prevention and intervention and to increase access to naloxone.
These initiatives are intended to curb increases in substance abuse and its effects. The state saw a spike in overdoses in 2020, with a 50% increase from 2019.
The money will be given to communities across the state. In central Indiana, Hamilton, Hancock and Johnson counties will receive a total of $115,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.