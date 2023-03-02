Indiana House Republicans touted that their budget plan would eliminate textbook and curricular fees for Hoosier kids in K-12 public schools. But a deeper look at the GOP-backed proposal shows that local school districts will still be on the hook to pay for those materials.
The House GOP budget that advanced to the Senate last week prohibits individual school districts and charter schools from charging fees for textbooks and instructional materials.
Budget writers did not specifically appropriate state dollars to cover the cost, however.
Instead, the current budget plan requires schools to dip into their foundational funding to fully pay students’ textbook costs.
House Ways and Means chairman Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, has boasted increases to that base funding in the House GOP budget.
But roughly a third of the $2 billion in new, additional state funds that House Republicans want to earmark for K-12 education over the biennium is actually earmarked for an expansion of the state’s “school choice” voucher program.
That means about one-fifth of funding increases expected at public schools would go towards textbooks. State education officials warn that — for many districts — any dollars leftover won’t cover inflation.
“I don’t see here the mechanism — how these (textbooks) are supposed to be paid for. I’m having a little struggle with that being intermingled in the school formula,” said Denny Costerison, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials. “Schools are going to have to set some money aside out of their formula monies for that purpose — which they’ve not had to do in the past— and that would potentially have less dollars going to teacher salaries and other things.”
The House GOP plan differs from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget, which includes a line item — separate from the school funding formula — directing additional funds to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). The state agency would then be responsible for dishing out textbook dollars to schools.
The move is expected to cost the state approximately $160 million per year — but only $121 million would be new money. Indiana already budgets $39 million per year for textbook reimbursement for the 440,000 Hoosier students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Under the House proposed budget, that $39 million would be absorbed into the base funding for schools as well.
Schools still pay
K-12 education accounts for almost half the proposed two-year, $43.3 billion state budget.
Under the House GOP budget, Indiana schools could see increases to foundation grants — the basic grant for every student — of 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 0.7% in the following year.
That’s less of an increase than was adopted two years ago for the current state budget. In 2021, the base funding for schools increased by 5.1% for fiscal year 2022 and 4% in the current fiscal year.
Thompson maintained that the plan to have schools pay textbooks costs from their state funding or local property taxes “is a good thing for Hoosiers families.”