ANDERSON — Sen. Mike Gaskill was one of 10 Republicans that voted against passage of legislation to change Indiana’s abortion laws.
The bill as passed by the Senate last week limited legal abortions to when the life of the mother was endangered and for the victims of rape or incest.
Gaskill said in a written response that the proposed legislation was opposed by everyone giving testimony before the Senate Rules Committee.
“Many restrictions on abortion in our current law appear to be removed by Senate Bill 1,” Gaskill said in explaining his no vote.
“I believe that life begins at conception, and that as a society, we must love both the mother and her unborn child,” he said. “Senate Bill 1 falls woefully short of that goal.”
Democrat Tim Lanane, who also voted against passage, said it seemed like the Republicans in the Indiana Senate were split on the provisions of the legislation.
“I assume there could be a similar division in the House,” Lanane said of the Republicans who want all abortions prohibited or those favoring some exceptions.
“I look for some changes that the House Republicans will try,” he said, which would mean the bill returns to the Senate to approve any changes.
“It could be more restrictive than the Senate version,” Lanane said of any possible changes.
Gaskill said if any changes are made by members of the Indiana House to the legislation, he will thoughtfully reconsider his position.
“However, there are so many problems with the existing bill, that it will be difficult for the House to fix them all within the confines of this special session,” Gaskill said.
Lanane noted that during testimony before the Senate committee no one spoke in favor of the legislation.
“The pro-choice people thought it was too restrictive and the pro-life people wanted no exceptions,” Lanane said.
Lanane said a concern is that the window of opportunity for the victim of rape or incest to seek an abortion is very narrow.
“It doesn’t allow for much time to make a decision or even if they know they’re pregnant,” he said. “For a young victim it is upsetting and confusing.”
Lanane said the signing of an affidavit declaring a women was the victim of rape or incest will traumatize them again.
“It’s like we don’t want to believe them,” he said.